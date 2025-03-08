Ex-WWE star makes massive claim about John Cena; says The Rock puts him to shame

John Cena has followed in The Rock's footsteps and moved to Hollywood after his massive success in WWE. Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma recently made a stunning statement about the 16-time World Champion's acting skills.

The Rock has become a megastar in Hollywood over the past two decades. He was recently named the highest-paid actor in 2024, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Cena has also found significant success as an actor, starring in several movies and TV shows in the past few years. After competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, the 47-year-old traveled to Budapest to continue filming his movie Matchbox. The Final Boss also revealed during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference that The Franchise Player was leaving for Africa immediately after the premium live event.

Speaking on the Power & Glory podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma disclosed that he was not a fan of Cena's acting, dubbing it "horrible." He claimed The Rock puts the Leader of The Cenation to shame when it comes to acting skills.

"He's a horrible actor. Horrible. I mean, The Rock puts him to shame. Compare the two, The Rock puts him to shame," he said. [From 27:46 - 27:56]

John Cena recently aligned with The Rock in WWE

Last Saturday, John Cena overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He would challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Although the Leader of the Cenation initially embraced The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber, he later turned on him after the 39-year-old champion refused to sell his soul to The Rock. The Franchise Player has now turned heel for the first time in over two decades, aligning himself with The Final Boss.

It will be interesting to see how Cena and The Rock will work together heading into this year's Show of Shows.

