Ex-WWE writer has doubts about Cesaro's possible next move (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is unsure whether Cesaro would accept a pay cut to join IMPACT Wrestling following his exit from WWE.

The Swiss Superman’s 11-year spell with WWE recently ended after he failed to come to terms on a new deal with the company. As a free agent, he is allowed to immediately wrestle for other promotions.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Cesaro’s decision to leave likely came down to his inconsistent booking. He added that money will surely be a factor in the seven-time Tag Team Champion's next move:

“Again, Chris, it all comes down to dollars and cents," said Russo. "Think about the pay cut he would be taking [to join IMPACT Wrestling]. Think about the pay cut he would be taking…” [1:27-1:37]

Vince Russo thinks Cesaro should focus on his future outside of in-ring competition

At the age of 41, Cesaro is still widely regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world.

Vince Russo believes more in-ring performers should reduce their schedule beyond the age of 40 and take up behind-the-scenes roles in the wrestling business:

“If I’m 40 and I’m well off money-wise, I don’t know if he has a family or if he’s a single guy, that would play into it huge, but to me at that point health has to really start kicking in," Russo continued. "'Can I make a decent living and a decent amount of money not going out there and not having to wrestle every week?' That would be my main point.” [2:26-2:58]

The former United States Champion lost seven consecutive matches on television before leaving WWE. His most recent defeat took place on the February 11 episode of SmackDown against Happy Corbin.

