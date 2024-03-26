Fan footage of Nia Jax asking for food at last night's WWE event

A video has surfaced online of WWE RAW star Nia Jax asking for food at a live event. The Irresistible Force fell victim to a stinkface from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley over the weekend.

Ripley defended her Women's World Champion against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax during a live event last weekend. Ripley and Baszler traded strikes at a live event as Jax was on the floor outside the ring.

Nia crawled up to the barricade, and a fan hilariously fed her some popcorn. A fan shared the video, and Jax responded by claiming she needed the salt for energy.

"I needed the salt for energy," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax has been impressive so far since her return to the company last September. She battled Rhea Ripley for the title at Elimination Chamber last month but came up short in the main event. Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next month.

Former WWE writer wants Nia Jax to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Nia Jax battling Bianca Belair in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Bianca Belair is not currently booked for a match at The Show of Shows but is involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown. The EST has tried to convince Naomi to stay out of the heel faction's business, but she hasn't listened. The former Trinity Fatu was defeated by IYO SKY in a singles match last Friday night, and heel faction interfered. Belair tried to make the save, but stable beat her down as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran pitched an interesting idea for Belair at WrestleMania. He suggested that the former champion battle Jax at the premium live event.

"Okay so, I gotta tell you man, I like, you know me bro, I got a reputation for outside of the box. How about Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax? [..'eWell I would like to see that."] [From 2:01 onwards]

Jade Cargill had an impressive showing during the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year and eliminated Jax by herself. Only time will tell if the two WWE Superstars cross paths again down the line.

Poll : Would you like to see Belair vs. Jax at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion