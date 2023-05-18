Fans are devastated after news emerges that WWE legend has passed away

Fans are devastated after reports broke that a WWE legend has passed away. Hall of Famer Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 79, as first announced by Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy shared the news with fans on his Twitter. He said that the legend was no longer with us. He also posted about the star's influence on his career. Since then, the legend's passing was also announced by AEW announcer Excalibur during the ongoing episode of Dynamite.

The WWE Hall of Famer was battling a list of ailments in recent months and had been losing weight severely over the last few updates. He also had to go through emergency surgery to clear an infection in his hip in the last few days.

"Wayne will be having emergency surgery tomorrow," Valerie [Graham's wife] wrote. "Still in ICU fighting the infection and organ failure. They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue."

In the most recent report, the star's wife asked for prayers for her husband and said the doctors wanted to remove him from life support.

"Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope."

Now, the WWE legend has passed away, and fans are devastated.

Several wrestlers and fans have shared their tributes to the legend on Twitter. A fan said that Superstar Billy Graham was the one that broke him into the business and that he was devastated.

A lot of them shared their prayers for the legend, sharing their condolences.

Others shared their memories of him. One fan spoke about when he was a kid, and his father always talked about Billy Graham and hoped that the legend had gone out feeling no pain.

Tony Justano @Justanotony @RicFlairNatrBoy Ohh man, that’s sad! I remember when I was a kid my father used to talk about Billy Graham all the time. I swear I felt like yesterday. I hope he went out in no pain. Rest in peace big Billy Graham. @RicFlairNatrBoy Ohh man, that’s sad! I remember when I was a kid my father used to talk about Billy Graham all the time. I swear I felt like yesterday. I hope he went out in no pain. Rest in peace big Billy Graham.

Others talked about his impact on the business and how he had been before his time, with his timeless wrestling style.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @RicFlairNatrBoy one helluva in ring competitor too, always putting on the show for the fans, Entertainment before it became a trend in pro wrestling. @RicFlairNatrBoy one helluva in ring competitor too, always putting on the show for the fans, Entertainment before it became a trend in pro wrestling.

Overall, there is an air of mourning in the wrestling world today after the WWE legend's passing.

zaid alsolmi @Alsolmi_Z_3000



He will be missed. @RicFlairNatrBoy My condolences to his friends and family and may his soul rest in peace.He will be missed. @RicFlairNatrBoy My condolences to his friends and family and may his soul rest in peace.He will be missed.

The_monster_maker @The_monster_DR @RicFlairNatrBoy My aunt used to live next to him. Said he was a wonderful person. @RicFlairNatrBoy My aunt used to live next to him. Said he was a wonderful person.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences and best wishes to Superstar Billy Graham's near and dear ones at this time.

