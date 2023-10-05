Fans will "never forgive WWE" if John Cena doesn't break iconic record before retiring

John Cena has been one of the biggest names WWE has ever produced, and the legend is currently back for another run. Fans want to see him break an iconic world record during his current reign before he finally decides to call it a day.

Cena has been with the company for over two decades. His iconic debut, as The Prototype against Kurt Angle on SmackDown, is still one of the best moments in the company’s history.

The Cenation Leader appeared on WWE’s The Bump recently, and spoke about how he is fighting a ticking clock. Cena revealed that he confidently believes that he is not done yet, but the time is coming near when he will have to retire.

His words gave many fans goosebumps, as they realized that one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world could call it a day soon. Many fans are now pushing for John Cena to break an iconic record before hanging up his boots.

The Doctor of Thuganomics currently has 16 world championship reigns to his name. He is tied with Ric Flair for the world record for most top title reigns in WWE. Cena has said many times that he is not interested in breaking the record, while Charlotte Flair is currently closing in on it.

Many fans took to Twitter after John Cena’s WWE The Bump appearance, calling for another world title reign for the legend. One more championship victory would make Cena break Ric Flair’s record, and move to 17 world championship reigns to his name.

Check out some reactions below:

John Cena has defeated the biggest names in the industry, and it would only make sense to have him defeat Roman Reigns, without denting his credibility. It would be great to see him go over The Tribal Chief’s current run to break the record.

John Cena will join Carmelo Hayes in WWE NXT next week

The upcoming edition of WWE NXT is built towards some big matches and appearances on the brand. NXT will be going head-to-head against AEW on Tuesday, prompting the creative team to fire on all cylinders.

Fans saw a backstage interaction between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, leading to a match being booked between the two stars for next week. It was later announced that John Cena would be in Melo’s corner for the contest.

Carmelo Hayes does have a little-known connection with John Cena. Hayes mimicked Cena’s iconic debut to get himself a match against Adam Cole back in June 2021. It would be interesting to see how The Cenation Leader can help Hayes win the contest against Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman at his side.

Do you want to see the WWE legend break the record before he retires? Sound off in the comments section below.