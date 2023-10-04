When 4-time WWE champion mimicked John Cena to get a match 834 days ago

John Cena is among the top names WWE has ever produced. That is exactly why the company is relying on him to pull viewers to NXT when Edge makes his AEW in-ring debut on October 10, 2023.

The Cenation Leader has won 16 World Championships during his time in the company. That's one of the many things that set him apart from the rest of the crowd.

Many fans remember Cena's first match on the main roster against Kurt Angle very well. The legend came out as The Prototype and accepted Angle's challenge for a bout on SmackDown in June 2002.

While accepting the challenge, Angle asked Cena what he had that would allow him a match. Cena replied with the iconic words "Ruthless Aggression" before punching the Olympic gold medalist in the face.

19 years later, Carmelo Hayes pulled off something similar to get his second match in WWE. On the June 22, 2021, episode of NXT, Hayes had his second bout against Adam Cole after interrupting the latter.

When the four-time champion came out to accept Cole's open challenge, he uttered the exact same words as John Cena did in June 2002 before punching the AEW star in the face. It has been 834 days since someone "pulled off a John Cena" in WWE to get a title shot as of this writing.

Hayes has already won four championships during his time in the company. Many fans regard him as a future world champion who can achieve big things in the coming years.

It would be exciting to see him replicate John Cena's success in the ring and become a top draw in the promotion.

John Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner on WWE NXT

WWE made a blockbuster announcement during the latest episode of NXT. It was announced that John Cena would be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his match against Bron Breakker on October 10, 2023.

Soon after, Paul Heyman announced that he would be in Bron Breakker's corner on instructions of Roman Reigns. The presence of the two legends will make the contest a must-watch affair.

That's not all, as Cody Rhodes is also slated to make an appearance, while Asuka will face Roxanne Perez in a singles bout. It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has in store for fans.

NXT will be bigger than ever as the company goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday next week. Edge will also make his in-ring debut for the promotion, and WWE will look to ensure that its third brand does not lose out on viewers.

