Female WWE legend sends message ahead of major return to "wrestling ring" after 72 days

A female WWE legend is set to make her return inside a "wrestling ring." The star has shared a message on social media ahead of making an appearance at a major show in just 9 days.

Lilian Garcia served as an in-ring announcer on the SmackDown brand. However, on March 15, 2025, she confirmed that her full-time run on the blue brand had ended and that she would only be announcing for the legendary Saturday Night's Main Event shows.

Mark Nash was revealed as the replacement for the 58-year-old female legend and has already received appreciation from many for his announcing role on Friday Night SmackDown. That being said, the upcoming SNME show is scheduled for May 24, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Lilian Garcia shared her excitement about stepping back into a "wrestling ring" after 72 days at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran looked forward to being on the microphone once again for the live crowd.

"9 more days until I'm back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world! 🎤🤗 @wwe Saturday Night's Main Event on@nbc @peacockcan't get here soon enough!! Let's gooooo!! 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Check out Garcia's IG post below:

Lilian Garcia revealed WWE asked her to return for a temporary role

The former SmackDown ring announcer recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. During the chat, the 58-year-old legend opened up about how her return to the Stamford-based promotion came to fruition.

After being an audience member at the 2024 Bad Blood and sitting next to Booker T, Lilian Garcia received an offer from WWE to come back for a short period. The company informed her upfront that the announcing role for RAW or SmackDown would be temporary due to a new era, which she understood and accepted, stating her love for the business.

"I go to Bad Blood, I’m in the audience, I’m sitting next to Booker T. Then I get the call two weeks later, 'Hey, can you come back?' The thing is I knew when they offered it to me to come back, they did tell me, 'Hey, this isn’t permanent announcing for RAW or SmackDown. We just really need you right now but this is a new era, we want to be completely upfront with you.' Which I really appreciated. I said, 'Look, whatever you guys need. I never thought I was going to be back, and whatever you need.' I love this business," she said.

Fans will be excited to see Garcia's return at SNME, bringing a voice that has captivated the WWE Universe for several years.

