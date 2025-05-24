Finish to John Cena vs. R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event predicted by analyst

R-Truth will attempt to beat some sense back into John Cena when they square off tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. A WWE analyst recently predicted the finish to the highly anticipated clash.

R-Truth has been vocal about his admiration for The Franchise Player. He even dubs him his "childhood hero" despite being about five years older than the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, the 53-year-old will now fight Cena after the latter put him through a table at the post-Backlash press conference. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts speculated how the match could end.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that Cena, although a heel, should not win all his matches with dirty finishes. He claimed he must beat R-Truth clean after defeating Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton using dirty tactics and potentially do the same against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the future:

"I think that gotta look at opportunities you have where John Cena can win as a villain and have a clean finish, and this is one of them. I think that John Cena still finishes as a heel, but does this completely clean. Doesn't need a low blow, doesn't need the belt shot, doesn't need interference, doesn't need anything. Because it' Truth, you know. And Truth is gonna be all heart, but, ultimately, I don't think he'll win," he said. [30:32 - 30:55]

Peter Rosenberg thinks a top WWE star could return to save R-Truth from John Cena

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg addressed the non-title match between John Cena and R-Truth tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 45-year-old suggested that The Franchise Player destroy his opponent before another WWE star interferes to save the former 24/7 Champion. Rosenberg pointed out that Cody Rhodes, who has been absent since WrestleMania 41, could be the one to help R-Truth:

"If you're gonna make this something new, like, and do something interesting, I think it should be he destroys Truth. And the next thing that happens with Cena is someone coming in to save Truth. It could be a returning Cody, you know," he said.

A Hall of Famer did not rule out the possibility that Cena might suffer a shocking defeat against R-Truth.

