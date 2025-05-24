John Cena to destroy R-Truth; absent major WWE star to return at SNME in scenario suggested by analyst

John Cena is set to square off with R-Truth tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. A WWE analyst recently suggested a scenario where an absent superstar would return to save the former 24/7 Champion from a beatdown by The Franchise Player.

Ad

R-Truth has always been a fan of Cena. However, their relationship witnessed a turn after Backlash when the Undisputed WWE Champion put the 53-year-old veteran through a table at the post-show press conference. The former 24/7 Champion has since vowed to beat some sense back into his "childhood hero." The two will now go head-to-head in a non-title match.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg proposed that Cena destroy R-Truth before another superstar comes to the latter's rescue. He pointed out that the rescuer could be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been absent from WWE since his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 41:

Ad

Trending

"If you're gonna make this something new, like, and do something interesting, I think it should be he destroys Truth. And the next thing that happens with Cena is someone coming in to save Truth. It could be a returning Cody, you know," he said. [33:41 - 33:58]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer thinks R-Truth could beat John Cena

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff also discussed John Cena's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event on his 83 Weeks podcast. He pointed out that WWE has become unpredictable.

The Hall of Famer did not rule out the possibility of Cena suffering an unexpected defeat tonight against the former 24/7 Champion:

Ad

"WWE has become, thankfully, fairly unpredictable," Bischoff said. "They're willing to do things now that they wouldn't have done several years ago when Vince [McMahon] was calling the shots. I know this seems absurd, [but] I wouldn't sleep on R-Truth," he said.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted that John Cena would "kill" R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More