Finn Balor dedicates brutal attack on 37-year-old WWE RAW star to "everyone on social media"

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has devoted a beatdown of a former champion at a recent WWE Live Event to fans on social media.

Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st in London. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest had already won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the night and made his way ringside for the match. Balor was the one who got distracted by his fellow stablemate's presence, and Rollins was able to capitalize to win the match.

The rivalry between Balor and Rollins appears to be far from over. Despite some issues internally within the group, The Judgment Day worked well together as a unit last week to defeat Seth Rollins and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 6-man tag team match in last Monday's main event.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter today to share a clip of him stomping on Seth Rollins at a WWE Live Event. In the video below, Balor dedicates the attack on the World Heavyweight Champion to everyone on social media.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has a lot of respect for Finn Balor

Shawn Michaels recently disclosed that hegreatly respectsr Finn Balor and what he has done for the NXT brand.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Heartbreak Kid praised Balor after getting to work with him in NXT and noted that he has a great deal of respect for the former Universal Champion.

"I was very happy to be able to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in NXT because I certainly missed out on it the first time. I happen to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he's brought to NXT." [From 7:28 – 7:46]

You can check out the full interview with Shawn Michaels in the video below:

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest both have their sights set on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. It will be fascinating to see how this storyline plays out on WWE RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2023 on August 5th.

Do you want to see Rollins and Balor battle once again for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

