Finn Balor hilariously taunts WWE SmackDown star

Finn Balor hilariously taunted a major WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Tottenham Hotspur football club defeated Manchester United to win the Europa League earlier this week. Drew McIntyre took to social media to complain about Tottenham's win, and Finn Balor hilariously taunted him today on social media. The Judgment Day star is a fan of Tottenham and taunted The Scottish Warrior today following his team's victory.

"@DMcIntyreWWE What’s that mate??" wrote Balor.

Balor has been spotted having backstage conversations with Roxanne Perez in recent weeks on RAW. On this past Monday's episode of the red brand, the inaugural Universal Champion introduced Perez to The Judgment Day and suggested that they form an alliance with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Perez gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders before Raquel Rodriguez asked her to leave. The 23-year-old defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya on WWE RAW to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Wrestling insider suggests Finn Balor might leave The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently suggested that Finn Balor may be leaving The Judgment Day soon.

There has been tension within the faction in recent months on RAW, and it was only made worse by Dominik Mysterio pinning Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that Balor could be exiting his faction in the weeks ahead.

"Don't think they're [Liv and Raquel] are gonna leave the group as is. I think both of them and Carlito and JD are gonna stay together. Finn maybe the odd man out so we'll see," he said. [From 29:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from WWE after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Raquel Rodriguez informed Balor that she would be telling Liv Morgan about the meeting with Roxanne Perez, and Balor laughed about it. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for The Judgment Day moving forward on RAW.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More