Finn Balor shares cryptic post after Drew McIntyre attacks Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor has dropped a cryptic post hours after Drew McIntyre assaulted Damian Priest on this week's WWE SmackDown in Barcelona. The Judgment Day member shared a throwback picture of him attacking McIntyre.

Priest went to war with Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest Friday night show. However, the Barcelona crowd didn't get to see the match reach a fair conclusion as Drew McIntyre intervened to attack The Archer of Infamy. While Damian Priest was determined the winner of the match via DQ, the night ended on quite a painful note for him as The Scottish Warrior unleashed a brutal assault on him.

Now, Finn Balor, whom Priest spent considerable time with during their days as part of The Judgment Day, has shared a cryptic tweet following WWE SmackDown. The former Universal Champion shared a picture of him attacking Drew McIntyre with a chair from a few years back.

Drew McIntyre is not pleased with how things have panned out for him in WWE

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, The Scottish Warrior didn't hold back before saying he was furious over not being in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

However, McIntyre added that he was determined to make the best of the situation and deliver something that WWE fans would be thoroughly invested in.

“[I’m] pi**ed off ‘cause I’m not in a World Title match at WrestleMania. I know that in 2024, I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. And I did 90 percent of that work. And good for Punk for being Punk, but it’s Drew McIntyre that did the fu**ing heavy lifting there. So I’m pi**ed off [about it]. I’m not in a World Title match, but I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match. I’ll make sure there’s a story people have invested in. I’ll make sure the match is fu**ing awesome ‘cause I’m Drew McIntyre,” he said.

Going by the looks of it, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before a match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest gets announced for 'Mania 41.

