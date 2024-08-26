First look of Drew McIntyre in big Hollywood project alongside 6-time WWE champion released

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is heading into a major match against CM Punk at Bash in Berlin next week. The next chapter in the hot feud between the two wrestlers is a strap match, with one of Punk’s fan-made bracelets as the prize. Interestingly, The Scottish Psychopath has also been working on a big Hollywood project as well and his first look from the film has just been released.

Drew McIntyre is working on the movie, The Killer’s Game, alongside six-time WWE champion Batista, who was twice WWE Champion and four-time World Heavyweight Champion. The film is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024, where McIntyre is playing the role of Rory Mackenzie. The official X account of Lionsgate Action shared a tweet on X carrying the first look of the former Chosen One. The tweet had a rugged image of McIntyre from the movie possibly.

Directed by JJ Perry, the movie showcases the story of an assassin who places a professional hit on himself when he learns that he has a terminal illness. However, he later learns that the report was a false positive, and now has to defend himself.

While Drew McIntyre has added another movie to his acting career, CM Punk isn’t far behind. Interestingly, even The Second City Saint has signed up for a new movie.

CM Punk hits Drew McIntyre with another equalizer

One-upping The Scottish Warrior in another arena, CM Punk recently signed for a comedy movie titled Let’s Start a Cult. Notably, The Straight Edge Superstar will star as himself in the film. Moreover, The Second City Saint’s entrance theme, Living Color’s Cult of Personality, makes him the perfect candidate for the movie.

While this gives Punk a greater edge, unlike McIntyre, he isn’t featured in the poster of his film. However, he can very well become the protagonist of his upcoming match against the Scotsman at Bash in Berlin.

So far, he has cost McIntyre two shots at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Scottish Psychopath emerged victorious against him at SummerSlam. It would be interesting to see if Punk scores an equalizer at the upcoming premium live event or loses 2-0 to McIntyre on August 31, 2024.

