  • Footage of CM Punk inconsolably crying during AJ Lee WWE return on SmackDown surfaces [VIDEO]

By JP David
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:15 GMT
CM Punk welcomed AJ Lee back to WWE on SmackDown. (Photo: WWE.com)
CM Punk was very emotional on SmackDown after his wife, AJ Lee, made her triumphant return to WWE after more than a decade. A fan caught the moment on video as The Second City Saint soaked in the moment once the show was off the air.

At Clash in Paris, Punk was moments away from winning the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. He had Seth Rollins for a GTS, but a masked Becky Lynch came out of nowhere to help her husband retain his title. Lynch poked the bear even more on RAW, when she slapped Punk multiple times.

With SmackDown in Chicago this past Friday, Rollins and Lynch tried to troll Punk's city. The Straightedge Superstar got the brash power couple shaking after revealing her backup: her wife and former WWE Superstar, AJ Lee, who was all over The Man with punches left and right.

As the show went off the air, Punk and Lee celebrated with their hometown crowd. Fans inside the Allstate Arena couldn't stop cheering the Windy City couple, with one ringside attendee capturing Punk's vulnerable moment as he admired his wife's return.

Here's the video from @punkerstime on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the official video uploaded by WWE on YouTube, CM Punk got emotional again toward the end when they were at the entrance ramp. The camera panned at Punk's face as he was in awe of AJ Lee.

CM Punk couldn&#039;t contain his emotion seeing AJ Lee back in WWE. (Photo: WWE on YouTube)
While it's not been confirmed, a mixed tag team match between the two real-life WWE power couples is expected to take place at Wrestlepalooza.

CM Punk and AJ Lee have never teamed up for a match

Once the CM Punk-AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch match is made official for Wrestlepalooza, it will be the first time that The Second City Saint and The Geek Goddess have ever teamed up. They have shared the ring multiple times in segments, but never in a match.

Lee once refereed a tag team match featuring Team Hell No against Punk and Dolph Ziggler on the October 1, 2012 episode of RAW. On the other hand, Rollins and Lynch are 3-0 as a tag team, beating Mike and Maria Kanellis, Andrade and Zelina Vega, and Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

