"Forever grateful for all of you" - WWE RAW Superstar on his recent win and positive reception from fans

WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber was much anticipated owing to a stellar show at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Multiple prior advertised matches and segments were featured, most notably Austin Theory's United States Championship defense against the Rated-R Superstar Edge.

However, there was one match that fans almost forgot was announced ahead of the show.

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler's recent interactions led to a solid yet short match on the red brand that drew loud reactions from the crowd. Ali, who is viewed by many as an underutilized and often buried superstar on WWE TV, picked up a huge victory over the former World Heavyweight Champion. Ali took to Twitter to express his gratitude:

GUYS! THANK U! Can’t express how grateful I am for all the love this AMAZING moment got from the GREAT fans of @WWE on last nights’s GREAT episode of #WWERAW WOW! Forever grateful for all of you, for this opportunity, and for my good friend DEEZ!!!

He signed off the post with a hashtag that read "Be Positive."

Mustafa Ali is an unlikable WWE Superstar according to veteran

Vince Russo claimed in the Legion of RAW last year that Ali was "not a tough guy," around the time he was being regularly featured on Monday night, albeit solely to be put down by other superstars.

Russo stated that there was no reason to like him. He further explains that the size difference between Bobby Lashley and Ali makes it difficult to fathom the latter being a believable challenger to the former WWE Champion:

"Rocky is going up against Apollo Creed, and all Rocky is saying is 'I just want to go the distance. He is the greatest in the world, he is Apollo Creed; I just want to go the distance.' Bro, the problem is, you've got Ali, who is half the size of Lashley, coming out like a tough guy. He is coming out like a tough guy, and he's not a tough guy," the veteran added. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Despite what the veteran claimed, Ali is an exceptional in-ring talent. He has often found himself receiving fan adoration on account of his overall skills as a wrestler. Bobby Lashley himself had shown respect to his rival following their bout on the October 3rd edition of RAW.

