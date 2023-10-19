Mandy Rose has been doing well since her exit from WWE late last year. It seems her new career is much more financially rewarding than pro wrestling. Now, another released superstar has hinted at going down the same route.

Dana Brooke was released by WWE in September 2023, and fans have been wondering what her next move will be. The former 24/7 Champion was the last part of the NXT brand before her release from the company. Another superstar who was released earlier in the year was Lacey Evans. The former Marine, whose real name is Macey Estrella, has joined Rose in launching her own FanTime site.

The former bodybuilder held a Q&A session on her Instagram recently. Curious about where they could see her next, a fan asked if we could expect her to collaborate with Mandy or Macey.

The 34-year-old answered in the affirmative with a stunning picture of her and Mandy Rose and asked her fans to stay tuned for updates.

You can see her reply to the question below:

“Isn’t that a silly question!? Duhhhh! Stay tuned!” answered Brooke.

Screengrab of Brooke's Instagram story

Mandy Rose feels she showed the WWE universe she belongs with her run in NXT

Mandy Rose was an integral part of the main roster between 2016 and 2021, but she could never completely win the fans over despite being involved in some memorable storylines.

The former NXT Women’s Champion felt a lot of pressure on her during her run on the main roster, and she worked hard to gain the respect of the fans on her return to the white and gold brand.

“Whatever my path was...I went on the main roster after two years, which was not a lot of training in NXT, got sent back for whatever reason. I humbled, I worked my a** off, did what I had to do, and showed the world that I belong here and that I'm the baddest b*tch in the room." Said Rose (H/T Fightful.com)

She made these comments on the premier episode of the Power Alphas podcast with her fiancé. With more and more former WWE stars going the route Mandy went, it will be interesting to see when we see any of the three women in a wrestling ring again. Dana has made it clear to her fans that she will still wrestle while Macey has also opened a diner.

Do you miss seeing any of these three women on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches