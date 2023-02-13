Former Champion reacts to Nikki Cross’ unhinged message ahead of WWE RAW

Nikki Cross is set for a big match on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

She will be teaming up with Carmella and Asuka to battle Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan on the red brand. The same six superstars will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match next weekend, with the winner earning a RAW Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the six-woman tag team match tomorrow night on the red brand, Nikki Cross took to Twitter to send out a cryptic message.

"So many friends for Nikki to play with 😈I get messy in the sandbox, but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head," tweeted Nikki Cross.

The Princess of Staten Island responded by attaching a GIF saying that she has no clue what Nikki is trying to say. Carmella won a Fatal 4-Way match last week to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18th.

Carmella boasts about a count-out victory over WWE Superstar

Carmella may have stepped away from WWE for a while, but she certainly hasn't lost her confidence.

She was recently interviewed by Byron Saxton and noted that she has never captured the RAW Women's Championship. The 35-year-old then boasted about defeating Bianca Belair via count-out in the past and referred to herself as "the trendsetter."

"I've never been RAW Women's Champion. I've been tag team champion, I've been SmackDown Women's Champion, but I've never been RAW Women's Champion. But I have defeated Bianca Belair before, albeit it was by count out but who the heck cares? Not me, because I did beat her and a win is a win. She's tough, but I am the trendsetter, the go-getter, honey never been better because Mella is money," said Carmella. [From 01:49 to 02:16]

Carmella wrestled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship several times in 2022 but was unable to capture the title. Time will tell if the result will be different at WrestleMania if Carmella can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

