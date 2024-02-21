Former champion sends heartfelt message to her husband 106 days after last WWE appearance

An absent WWE Superstar has taken to social media today to send a heartfelt message to her husband after not appearing on television for 106 days.

The wrestling world can be cruel sometimes, as fans can change their opinion of a superstar in a matter of moments. Nikki Cross had a very successful run in NXT as a part of the SAnitY faction. However, the group flopped on the main roster, and she is the only member of the faction still signed by the company.

She captured the RAW Women's Championship while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character, but fans grew tired of the gimmick. Cross has not competed in a match on WWE television since the #1 contenders Battle Royal on the November 6 edition of the red brand. Zoey Stark emerged victorious but was soundly defeated by Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2023.

Former SAnitY member Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, is married to Nikki Cross in real life. Nikki took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to her husband as he celebrated his 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday @DamoMackle thank you for being the most incredible person I am fortunate to know ❤️❤️❤️ Our love story is my favourite love story," she wrote.

Vince Russo believes Nikki Cross was embarrassed on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of how Nikki Cross was portrayed the last time fans saw her on television and suggested a wild way for the former RAW Women's Champion to get back at the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last November, Russo noted that the company once made Big Vito wear a dress just because he was friends with him. Cross was booked with bizarre character traits, such as standing in silence on the ring apron in the middle of a tag team match. Russo suggested Cross bring those traits backstage to get revenge on WWE.

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I would do." [38:40 - 39:00]

Nikki Cross was at her most popular when she was in a tag team with Alexa Bliss. It will be interesting to see if the two stars reunite when Bliss is ready to return to the company.

