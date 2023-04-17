Former champion set to get a WWE title shot after Brock Lesnar destroyed him during last championship match

Former world champion Bobby Lashley is set to get his hands on Austin Theory for the United States title once again after Brock Lesnar cost him an opportunity during RAW is XXX episode.

After The Beast Incarnate abruptly returned to WWE RAW XXX to crush Lashley and Theory, the wrestling world was shocked. The US title match was altered to a No-Disqualification contest.

The rivalry between The All Mighty and Theory was already raging, and the competition lived up to the hype as the two stars gave a tremendous performance.

However, it was the bout's conclusion that stole the show. Much to everyone's amazement, Brock Lesnar's theme music began to play, and Lesnar wrecked Lashley with an F5.

He then hit Theory with another F5, putting him on top of Bobby Lashley and allowing the champion to retain. This move by Cowboy Brock was a significant blow to Lashley, allowing the two behemoths to get involved in a feud.

The 25-year-old and The All Mighty had a successful WrestleMania 39 weekend. Theory retained his title against John Cena and the latter won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Austin Theory will meet Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW tomorrow, reigniting their former rivalry.

Mustafa Ali spoke about confronting Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently revealed the idea of facing The Beast Incarnate in a first-time-ever match. Ali also stated that he is not afraid of Lesnar.

Since joining the Stamford-based company in 2016, the 37-year-old has competed against several top talents, including Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley. However, he has never faced the former WWE Champion in a one-on-one contest.

In a recent interview with Okaz newspaper, Ali mentioned a possible match against The Beast Incarnate. The RAW Superstar revealed that he is not frightened of the 10-time world champion but is reluctant to meet him.

"Which wrestler do I fear facing? I fear no man. It's just a man. Everyone says Brock Lesnar is scary, uhh, you know. There're some intimidating guys that I've seen, but fear is a strong word. I don't fear anybody. Would I like to wrestle a guy like Brock Lesnar? Probably not. But fear is not a word I use, no," Ali said.

As of now, The Beast will potentially collide with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023. However, that depends on whether Lesnar responds to Rhodes' challenge on the upcoming WWE RAW.

