Former champion sheds some light on CM Punk's realistic future in WWE

CM Punk's WWE return is a major happening that many people said would never happen. However, The Second City Saint returned last month at WWE Survivor Series and his comeback run is really starting to pick up.

As soon as Punk returned, there was immediate speculation on his demeanor, especially considering his history with the company and the issues that led to his AEW departure. According to multiple reports, the 45-year-old grappler seemed very happy, and was getting along well with everyone. With that said, it's fair to expect problems to arise based on Punk's history, but these problems are not a given.

Chavo Guerrero is a veteran talent that grew up in the business, and is well-respected. He regularly worked with Punk in WWE previously, and they spent some time together in AEW. Speaking on the latest episode of Rumor & Innuendo, the six-time Cruiserweight Champion was asked about Punk returning to the company.

"You know, WWE is very, very good at putting differences aside and making those dollars, and if you look at the response that Punk got coming back... when it comes down to the dollar sign, it was a pretty good decision. Whether it plays out, whether it pans out, we'll have to see in the future but... you know, when he first went to AEW, what a great acquisition it was for them. Did it last? No. Did it kind of flounder? Yeah, ok, sure, but then him going to WWE is like... wow!"

He also added:

"Then the reaction from Seth Rollins and all the guys in the ring, it was like... Is that a work or is that a shoot, what's going on? They're working all of us, it was awesome. Yeah, I was a big fan of that. Everyone's like... oh my God, I can't believe he came back. So yeah, I definitely can see it, sure, that's been WWE's M.O. forever. ... So, they're very, very good at putting the differences aside and just making the money," he said. [14:25 - 16:15]

Guerrero continued and talked about how Vince McMahon used to encourage some of his top stars to act more like an "a-**le," acknowledging that Punk can be difficult. The former ECW Champion believes Punk is on his best behavior right now.

"Punk can be an a-**le. To me, not, I get along with him awesome. Phil is great, I've never had an issue with him. I worked with him for three straight months doing the ECW stuff, longer, probably half a year, and we never once had an issue in the ring, never once, not even a riff. We always got along very well, so he was a very misunderstood guy. But you know, Punk can be Punk, he can be difficult. So, I think that only lasts so long in WWE. He's probably on his best behavior right now," he said. [16:17 - 18:15]

The Punk vs. Guerrero feud began on WWE ECW in December 2007. Guerrero beat Punk in a No DQ match for the ECW Championship on January 22, 2008. Punk later beat Guerrero in the infamous Gulf of Mexico Extreme Rules match on February 5, while Punk failed to capture the title from Guerrero at No Way Out 2008. Their last TV singles match saw Guerrero get the win on May 27, 2008.

Chavo Guerrero open to WWE return

Chavo Guerrero still works a few matches per year, but the 53-year-old veteran has not wrestled for WWE since the NXT Redemption TV tapings on June 21st, 2011, where he teamed with Darren Young and JTG for a loss to Vladimir Kozlov, Yoshi Tatsu, and Conor O'Brian.

Eddie Guerrero's uncle left WWE on June 25, 2011 after requesting his release. This ended his 10-year run with the company, but he is now open to a potential return. Speaking on Rumor & Innuendo, Chavo name-dropped Triple H and said he was open to talks.

"You know, I get that a lot. Actually, lately, I've been getting that everytime we're talking about wrestling. In the interview I'm doing, people are like, 'Why are you not doing stuff with them? Why are you not back there? Really, you know, it's just, umm ... Ask Triple H. Let's talk." [19:08 - 19:26]

