Former champion has six-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has brought back significant big names to TV, including Edge, Beth Phoenix, and Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW. All of them are scheduled to compete in high-profile matches at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal on February 18th. The main event of the show is a match fans have been clamoring for a while: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn.

This leaves the titular bouts for the current crop of talents who are expected to steal the show owing to their reliability when it comes to in-ring capabilities.

For the first time ever, the United States Championship will be contested inside the Elimination Chamber. Damian Priest of Judgment Day, who qualified for the bout after defeating Angelo Dawkins, is a wild card who could walk away from the Bell Centre as the new US Champion. With that being said, the Judgment Day member tweeted:

"Mood heading into the chamber. Money!"

The Archer of Infamy has won the United States Championship once in the past, and this remains his sole title on the main roster. At Summerslam 2021, Damian Priest defeated Sheamus to win the championship.

New Day member speaks on Sami Zayn's betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble; Sami's chances of beating Roman Reigns

The main event in Montreal was set after Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble. The show closed with the remaining members of the faction knocking out Sami after Jey Uso walked out on his family.

Last week on WWE's The Bump, former NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods was asked about The Bloodline's segment on Rumble. The New Day star had this to say:

"It took him long enough. Come on, Sam. But also, he's somebody who knows what he wants, in this industry, he knows exactly how to get it [...] Some would say maybe this was the masterplan all along. Who knows? He's a smart guy. He's been smart for a long time."

Meanwhile, on WWE RAW this week, Cody Rhodes and Zayn cut a promo wherein the latter stated:

"If you're asking me if I believe I'm capable of beating Roman, yes. If you're asking me if I think I'm capable of becoming the Undisputed Champ, yes, I believe that. If you're asking me if I think I am worthy of being WrestleMania main event material, yes I believe that."

Do you think Sami Zayn will be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

