Former champion teases reigniting old feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently teased reigniting his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

In 2019, the 38-year-old won the King of the Ring tournament to become King Corbin. He later feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Their feud concluded when Corbin lost his crown to the King of Strong Style in a Battle for the Crown match. This led to the former United States Champion dropping the King Corbin persona and returning to being Baron Corbin.

WWE recently held its 2023 Draft, which saw Nakamura move from SmackDown to RAW. Meanwhile, Corbin became a free agent. In a recent interview with Catch Club, Corbin expressed his desire to remain active on RAW. He also teased renewing his feud with Nakamura.

"I just got to RAW. I'd like to stay on RAW. I'd like to see, you know, who else comes over. We got Shinsuke coming over. We know I owe Shin a beating for screwing up my whole King thing and stealing my crown and being a bully," he said. [10:09 to 10:20]

Baron Corbin wants to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Since Baron Corbin is the last man to pin Roman Reigns, he is interested in going after The Tribal Chief. However, the 38-year-old wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship before clashing with the leader of The Bloodline.

In the same interview with Catch Club, Corbin disclosed that he wants to fight with Reigns over the two titles.

"One day I think it would be epic to be Champion vs. Champion, you know, myself as Heavyweight Champion on RAW and Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and we, you know, go to war over the two. It will be amazing," he said.

