38-year-old WWE star says people backstage are jealous of him and afraid of what he can accomplish

Baron Corbin recently claimed people backstage in WWE are jealous of him and afraid of what he can accomplish if he gets back on track after his latest setbacks.

Corbin signed with the Stamford-based company in 2012. He has since adopted several gimmicks, including The Lone Wolf, King Corbin, and Happy Corbin. In late 2022, the 38-year-old dropped his Happy Corbin persona to become The Modern Day Wrestling God, aligning himself with Hall of Famer JBL. However, their alliance ended shortly after.

Last February, JBL ended his association with the former United States Champion following his loss against Dexter Lumis on RAW. Since then, Corbin has been featured in multiple backstage segments where everyone appears to be ignoring him.

In a recent interview with Catch Club, Corbin addressed the treatment he has been receiving backstage since JBL left him.

"[People have been kind of mean to you backstage] I know, right? Just a bunch of bullies back there. They think they can drag me down. They gotta pick it up, man. It's jealousy, you know. I think it's more so they're afraid of what I can accomplish as well," he said.

The former United States Champion added:

"Like if I get back on track, you know, again let's go after Roman Reigns. I'm the last guy to beat him or, you know, we've got a new championship coming to RAW. (...) Who's gonna win that? I mean that would be a great thing to get me back on track and put people in their place and add some entertainment as well as the ability to back up the things you say." [8:59 to 9:35]

Check out the entire interview down below:

Cameron Grimes begins his first feud on SmackDown against Baron Corbin. Check out the details here.

Should Baron Corbin remain on WWE SmackDown?

While several superstars have changed brands in the 2023 WWE Draft, Baron Corbin was announced as a free agent. However, he appeared on SmackDown last night. The former King of the Ring will also compete on the Blue Brand next Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his desire to see Corbin as a regular competitor on SmackDown instead of RAW.

"Okay, bro, I gotta throw my boy a cookie here. I gotta help my boy Baron Corbin. I gotta throw him the life preserver; I gotta throw him the lifeline, I gotta help put my boy, Baron Corbin," he said.

Baron Corbin threw shade at USA Network for not getting picked in the WWE Draft 2023. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Catch Club and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes