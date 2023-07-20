Former male WWE star should return to reignite Nikki Cross' push on RAW

Nikki Cross suffered a humiliating loss on WWE RAW at the hands of ex-UFC star Shayna Baszler. While the spotlight is on the latter's rivalry with Ronda Rousey, the Irishwoman deserves to be booked better. Perhaps her husband, Killian Dain, needs to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Cross held the red brand's top prize once back in 2021. During this time, she introduced a new persona, completely deviating from the unhinged character that the wrestling world knows her for.

Donning the role of a superhero called Nikki A.S.H., she became Ms. Money in the Bank and cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair the night after winning the briefcase. With this, Nikki reached the top of the mountain and became the RAW Women's Champion.

However, she was only a transitional champion as Flair regained the title at SummerSlam that year in Nevada.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain were part of the faction known as Sanity in NXT between 2016 to 2018. They were a popular stable in the black and gold brand, but moving to the main roster without Cross backfired.

Fans clearly love Cross, who teased stepping away from television following her loss to Shayna Baszler. With more power couples on WWE TV today than ever before, Nikki Cross and Killian Dain would be a fresh new pairing and could very well be the catalyst for a substantial program in the coming months.

Killian Dain reveals how two-time WWE Champion influenced him

Killian Dain, who now goes by the name Big Damo, brought up Drew McIntyre as the one star in particular that motivated him like no other. During an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the former WWE star detailed:

"But for me, I think probably the biggest influence was Drew McIntyre [Drew Galloway]. He left WWE in 2014, and I met him. That was just as I was figuring things out. So it was the launch across the line, the kick up the a**, whatever you want to describe it, because suddenly, I was wrestling somebody on a regular basis. We wrestled each other every month, or every week, whatever it was."

Killian Dain did not join WWE until 2016, while McIntyre returned to the global juggernaut promotion a year later. Dain continued:

"Now you've got Drew who you're wrestling on a regular basis, who has been there, done that. He was hungry beyond belief. He recognized in a bunch of us, who wanted to get further, who wanted to do more, he was like, 'Right. We're all gonna do more.' [laughs] That's exactly what we did."

After five years of working with the Stamford-based promotion, Killian Dain was released in June 2021. He has since gotten back to the independent circuit. You can read more about why Dain believes Sanity failed on the main roster here.

Should Killian Dain reunite with his wife on Monday Night RAW? What are your thoughts on a renewed push for Nikki Cross?