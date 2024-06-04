Former Money in the Bank winner shares cryptic message seemingly about Bray Wyatt

Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was one of the best storytellers who changed the game in the wrestling business in the last decade. He is sorely missed by fans and his loved ones. The former Universal Champion's former stablemate-turned-rival, Braun Strowman, recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.

After debuting as The Wyatt Family's newest member in 2015, Strowman and Wyatt's career crossed paths even after The Monster of All Monsters branched out as a singles competitor. One of the highlights for Braun after leaving the faction was winning the 2018 Money in the Bank contract, which he later failed to cash in due an interference by Brock Lesnar. In 2020, both former stablemates feuded over the Universal Championship.

Strowman recently returned to WWE after nearly a year away from the ring as he had to undergo neck fusion surgery in June 2023. The Monster of All Monsters appeared on the August 25, 2023, episode of SmackDown to pay tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

Whenever he gets an opportunity these days to reminisce about his late friend, he takes it. Last month would have been Bray Wyatt's 37th birthday. Strowman shared a picture of him being on the road on his Instagram story, along with a message, which appears to be a message referring to The Eater of Worlds:

"It's not the same without you," remarked Strowman, as wrestlers frequently traveled together while on the raod.

Braun Strowman's Instagram Story

The Judgment Day took out Strowman this week on RAW using a steel chair. It remains to be seen where their rivalry goes moving forward, as WWE has already teased a one-on-one program between The Monster of All Monsters and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, possibly for the title.

Braun Strowman calls his Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules his favorite

During the pandemic, WWE took creative liberties and introduced some fresh concepts in light of the unforeseen predicament. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was one of the company's experiments. Universal Champion Braun Strowman fought Bray Wyatt on the show in a Swamp Fight. The outlandish concept was unfortunately not very well-received by fans.

Be that as it may, Strowman calls it his favorite Bray Wyatt match. He recounted on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet recently how working that match took a toll on both of them, revealing that he almost passed out due to dehydration and was hospitalized afterward. The former Universal Champion even acknowledged the criticisms.

"Honestly, as hard as it was, the Swamp match I had with Bray. Because that was my teacher, my mentor, my master. Being able to go out there and use the tools and assets that he taught me and he gave me and be able to go out there," he said.

This was also the only time thus far that Strowman held a world title in the Stamford-based promotion. He dropped the belt to The Fiend at SummerSlam that year in a Falls Count Anywhere match.