Former Nexus member rules out possible reunion; confirms he will not revert to his old WWE gimmick ever again

Many fans have been hoping to see The Nexus reunite for one last run. However, former WWE Superstar Ryback doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

The Big Guy was once part of the Nexus led by Wade Barrett in 2010. He worked under the ring name, Skip Sheffield.

His time with the group was cut short due to an injury. But that turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he returned with the Ryback character, under which he found most of his success.

The Human Wrecking Ball left WWE in 2016 and pro wrestling as a whole a few years later due to a myriad of injuries.

Earlier today, Ryback took to his Instagram handle to address the idea of a potential Nexus reunion.

The 43-year-old doesn't think the band will get back together anytime soon. He said even if they do come back, WWE wouldn't have anything long-term planned for them.

"Great group, great group of people. I like these guys all very much, and it was truly something special that we all did together. And I think that we're all thankful that we got to be a part of [in]. Unfortunately, and I know everything online, and there's always a little bit of buzz with things, and I don't see this ever happening, and for multiple reasons on this. Could they come back on a one-time basis? Possibly, I don't see anything long-term with this particular group of individuals," Ryback said.

Ryback also revealed that he has no interest in reverting to his old Skip Sheffield character.

"And for me, Skip Sheffield has been gone. Ryback was never a part of the Nexus, right? Skip Sheffield was, and that character is long gone and will never, ever, ever, ever be brought back. I would never play that character again. It was fun while I did it, thankful for the experience and for what he got me with everything, but I just don't think that this is something that will ever be done," he added.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ryback wants to retire WWE legend

Ryback has been vocal about getting in the ring with WWE legend Goldberg in the past.

Not too long ago, he expressed his desire to end the career of Da Man while replying to questions on his Instagram page.

"That's easy. Retire Bill Goldberg and then I can worry about the new blood and that's the last bite. Feed me more," he said.

Goldberg will be returning to in-ring competition for his farewell match this summer. As interesting as it sounds on paper, it is unlikely that a match with Ryback will happen anytime soon.

