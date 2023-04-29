Former NXT Women's Champion spotted in Texas ahead of WWE Draft

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is reportedly in Corpus Christi, Texas, ahead of the WWE Draft on SmackDown.

Perez won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline back in December. She then challenged and defeated Mandy Rose three days later to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Her 110-day reign ended at Stand & Deliver in a Ladder Match.

According to PW Insider, Perez was spotted in Texas alongside other NXT stars. She recently lost a Triple Threat Match involving current NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell and Tiffanny Stratton at Spring Breakin'.

"You can also add former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to the list of NXT talents who are currently in Texas," the report noted.

The WWE Draft is set to start tonight on SmackDown at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It will continue on Monday, May 1, on Monday Night RAW at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Other NXT stars in Texas for WWE Draft

PW Insider also reported that several other NXT stars are in Texas for the WWE Draft. Roxanne Perez, Elton Prince, and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly, as well as Cora Jade, were spotted backstage for tonight's SmackDown.

The current rumblings backstage are that these four NXT stars could get called up during the Draft. Jade and Pretty Deadly have also been rumored to be heading to the main roster, while Perez might be a surprise pick.

It should be noted that NXT stars rarely travel with the main roster and are usually not backstage on the main roster brands.

Another huge name seen backstage for tonight's SmackDown is AJ Styles. He has been out with an ankle injury but was spotted with other members of The O.C. tonight.

