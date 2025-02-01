Former Paul Heyman Guy turned down WWE return twice

Paul Heyman has managed many wrestlers throughout his WWE career. Some are still in the Stamford-based promotion, while others have disappeared from the wrestling scene.

Among them was Ryback, who briefly worked with Paul Heyman in 2013. He recently revealed that WWE approached him about returning.

On his way out in 2016, the Big Guy burned down all bridges with the sports entertainment juggernaut. During his time away, he fought legal battles with WWE over his intellectual property rights.

A few days ago, Ryback took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to reveal that WWE reached out to him twice, once under Vince McMahon's regime and again when Triple H took over the creative reins.

The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that the management wasn't interested in discussing his past both times, which is why the two parties couldn't reach an agreement.

"WWE has reached out twice to already repair the relationship, once when Vince [McMahon] was still there, which should tell you guys all you need to know about all the BS and the lies that have been created about me, and two, once Hunter taking over [sic] on that, but they are unwilling to discuss the past, which is very important to me. So that's on them. I'm happy. I've got a successful business, social media, investments. Life is good for the big guy," Ryback said.

The 43-year-old wrestled also opened up about the offer he received from AEW while Cody Rhodes was still there.

"AEW reached out, and Cody [Rhodes] was there in 2019, I believe early 2019 if I'm not mistaken on that. So, unfortunately, I couldn't do it. So that's it. That's the situation," he added.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback addresses his in-ring future

Ryback hasn't laced up his wrestling boots since 2018 due to injuries.

The former Nexus member recently provided an update on his in-ring future. He revealed that he had accepted that his days as an active performer were over. However, he isn't completely ruling out his return since he has been training to get back in shape.

"Could I go back for one? Realistically, probably yes, but it might come with serious consequences, it might not. I need to get myself to a higher level because I don't want to just do one, and I don't know. I have accepted that it's over. All of you should accept that it's over with this, but I don't give up. I'm still training. I'm doing everything to keep myself, that possibility open if a miracle does occur, which could still happen on this."

Ryback has been vocal about wanting a match against Goldberg. However, it looks like the ship has already sailed on this potential showdown. Da Man is preparing to return to WWE for his retirement match this year.

