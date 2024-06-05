Former RAW Superstar could turn up at Clash at the Castle, says analyst; just 14 days after WWE exit

Triple H has so far done a tremendous job shaping up the match card for the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts thinks Becky Lynch could make a surprise return in Scotland this month.

The Man parted ways with WWE after her contract expired on June 1, 2024. She last wrestled on the May 27 episode of RAW, where she unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match. Following her loss, Lynch bid an emotional goodbye to her fans.

Becky Lynch's decision to leave the Stamford-based promotion has some fans wondering whether she's heading elsewhere. However, the word making the rounds is that the Irish woman is taking some time off.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts discussed Becky Lynch's immediate future and explained why she should take a break from pro wrestling:

"This is an opportunity for Becky Lynch to have actual time off. She's not doing media, she's not doing shows in arenas. She's not doing television. She's not doing anything. I think Becky Lynch will probably take an extended break, sign a new deal, and show up as a surprise somewhere. If I'm Becky Lynch, I'm gonna go dark until I know exactly where and when I want to be back, and whether that's not until the Royal Rumble, whether that's as soon as SummerSlam, whether that's at Survivor Series," Roberts said.

Roberts entertained the idea of Lynch possibly returning at the Clash at the Castle since her home country isn't too far away from Scotland.

"She's Irish. Scotland's not that far away from Ireland. Maybe she waits, you know, two weeks and decides two weeks is enough. Here I am at Clash at the Castle. But I do think that we'll see her back in WWE," he added. [21:35 - 22:24]

Is Becky Lynch going to snub WWE for AEW?

Becky Lynch is arguably the hottest free agent in pro wrestling today. As per recent reports, she is expected to receive a lucrative offer from All Elite Wrestling.

Sam Roberts said Rebecca Quin could turn up in AEW like Adam Copeland did when his WWE contract expired.

"Can you imagine if you were to speculate wildly how big of a difference it would make in AEW if Becky Lynch showed up? If she or Rebecca Quin, I don't know, however, you want to go. But you show up in AEW and I don't know, maybe do the Adam Copeland thing and jump off the steel cage after working with a bunch of young guys or girls. But you could also say, 'Hey, I am gonna go after this person.' We could theoretically have Toni Storm versus Becky Lynch at Wembley."

Stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, but the chances of seeing The Man join AEW are slim to none, knowing her husband, Seth Rollins, recently re-signed with WWE.

