Former rival seemingly pays tribute to John Cena at WWE show [VIDEO]

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Baron Corbin supposedly paid tribute to 16-time world champion John Cena by using his finishing maneuver.

In 2017, The Leader of Cenation and The Lone Wolf were in a heated rivalry. This began because Cena cost Corbin a shot at the WWE Championship, and the bad blood between the two men resulted in a match at SummerSlam 2017.

During the bout, John Cena had a relaxed approach, walking out of the ring, grabbing JBL's hat, putting it on himself, and taunting The Lone Wolf. In the waning moments of the battle, the 16-time world champion delivered a big Attitude Adjustment on Corbin to seal the victory. This was Cenation Leader's first SummerSlam victory in six years.

Precisely after six years in 2023, Baron Corbin took a page out of Cena's playbook during his match against Ilja Dragonuv on tonight's NXT. The former King of the Ring took out his opponent by delivering an Attitude Adjustment that resembled Cena's finisher.

The Lone Wolf ultimately won the match due to a distraction caused by Bron Breakker and earned a shot at Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship. However, after the bout, the champion attacked Corbin from behind, sending him a strong message.

