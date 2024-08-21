Former Royal Rumble winner never won the WWE Championship due to his attitude, says Bruce Prichard

Veteran wrestling producer Bruce Prichard recently explained why a former Royal Rumble winner never won the WWE Championship. Only four Men's Rumble Match winners in history have not lifted a WWE World Championship in their careers.

These superstars are Jim Duggan, Big John Studd, Lex Luger, and Shinsuke Nakamura. While Duggan, Studd, and Luger have retired from in-ring competition, The King of Strong Style still wrestles for WWE and could eventually win a World Title in the promotion.

On a recent episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Prichard explained why Luger, despite being booked as a main event-level star, failed to win the WWE Championship during his stint with the company from 1993 to 1995.

"Lex killed 'The Lex Express.' Lex killed Lex. Make no mistake about it," Prichard said. "Lex's attitude and Lex's everything else is what ended up killing Lex Luger, and why he didn't win the championship, and why he wasn't chosen to be the guy during that time." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lex Luger won the 1994 Royal Rumble match along with Bret Hart when they both went over the top rope and were declared as co-winners. They earned an opportunity to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 10 but Luger was disqualified against Yokozuna.

Lex Luger is open to getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

While his career was mostly spent in WCW, Lex Luger had a great impact on the industry and is considered a wrestling legend. Luger is open to getting honored with a Hall of Fame induction and prefers Sting as his inductor. In an Exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Lex said:

"Well, obviously, Stinger would be a great choice. Pops in my mind first, for sure."

Luger's athletic career began as a football player from 1979 to 1985. He made his wrestling debut on October 31, 1985, for Championship Wrestling From Florida. He started making waves at the National Wrestling Alliance before signing for Jim Crockett Promotions, which would later become WCW.

The Buffalo, New York native became a member of the Four Horsemen and later won the WCW United States Championship. He even became the promotion's World Heavyweight Champion and would later sign with WWE in 1993.

However, Luger's career in the Stamford-based company was short-lived and he returned to WCW in 1995.

