Former United States Champion expecting his WWE release sooner or later

WWE's recent decision not to renew the contracts of R-Truth, Carlito, and Valhalla did not sit well within the locker room, with some even fearing for their job security.

Former United States Champion and the NXT commentator, Booker T, recently opened up about the impending departure of R-Truth and what's next for him. Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said while R-Truth's release came as a surprise, he is not worried about his future.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes R-Truth still has a lot to offer the business and hopes to see him stay involved in wrestling in some capacity.

“I’m not worried about Truth. There’s always work for a guy like him. I did not see the thing with R-Truth coming, especially, you know, just coming off the match with John Cena. But this business, it’s fluid. Very, very fluid. Anything could happen at any time… Am I worried about R-Truth? No, I’m not (he smiled). R-Truth is a guy that still got a lot left in the tank… A lot of endeavors… It’s so much work out there for a guy like R-Truth so, paying his bills is the last thing I’m thinking about."

Booker T also addressed his future, stating that it's only a matter of time before WWE lets him go as well.

“It is what it is, it is what it is, it is what it is and like I say, everybody’s time comes. Trust me. Trust me. I’m waiting (he laughed). My time is gonna come. It’s either I’m gonna walk away or they’re gonna tell you it’s time to walk away sooner or later. Am I right or wrong?… So I’m just a realist, man. Just a realist.” (H/T Fightful)

Has WWE found R-Truth's replacement?

During a recent Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter laid out a conspiracy theory about Je'Von Evans being the next R-Truth.

"I've got a conspiracy theory that somebody said which is totally ridiculous but I've got to get it out there. Totally ridiculous. R-truth is gone as we know so somebody said to me you know what, this is like a casting situation in let's say, a Broadway show. He goes out just a little bit after Je'Von Evans makes his SmackDown debut. Same look, same entrance, younger guy, is this the replacement for R-Truth?"

The 21-year-old up-and-coming wrestler made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown last week, where he joined forces with Rey Fenix in a losing effort against Legado Del Fantasma.

Is he in line for a big push? Only time will tell.

