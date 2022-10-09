Former world champion hints at helping Edge in his match against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has hinted at potentially helping Edge in his I Quit Match against Finn Balor tonight at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

After founding The Judgment Day, Edge found himself out of the group after Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor turned on him. He has since been feuding with the stable he created. Rey Mysterio has also been feuding with The Judgment Day. Last month, his son, Dominik, turned on him and joined the dark group.

Speaking to La Previa ahead of Extreme Rules, Mysterio addressed the possibility of helping Edge in his I Quit Match against Balor tonight with his son on The Judgment Day's side. The Master of the 619 stated that he would aid the WWE Hall of Famer if he asked him to do so.

"Family will always be family. Blood is blood. And if Edge asked me, I would say 'yes' 100 percent. Just as there are favors that I have asked from him where he has not turned his back on me. Of course in this case I would measure my feelings and myself to do nothing to my son. Because, as I said last week, I will never lay a hand on my son," he said. (23:02 - 23:31)

WWE legend Rey Mysterio addressed Rhea Ripley's influence on his son

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has appeared to have a special relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Over the past few weeks, the former RAW Women's Champion seemed to be guiding the 25-year-old. She even claimed that she had turned Mysterio's son into a man.

In his interview with La Previa, The Master of the 619 addressed Ripley's influence on his son.

"Those of us who have had problems with women understand that sometimes women will play a little on the dark side. And I don't want to be misunderstood. Sometimes they take possession of one and if we are in love, or whatever, blind. We fall into it. Maybe from doing things that we shouldn't be doing," he said. (17:58 - 18:22)

