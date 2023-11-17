Former World Champion teases potential issue with The Bloodline amid WWE hiatus

The hype is strong for WWE's Thanksgiving event scheduled to emanate next Saturday, November 25, from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Viewers will see the return of War Games at this year's premium live event after it was introduced to the main roster in 2022.

Last year, The Brawling Brutes alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens took on The Bloodline inside the cage. Sheamus has been absent on TV since he wrestled Edge in the latter's final WWE match on SmackDown in August.

The Irishman had been dealing with a really bad neck injury apparently, and has mostly kept a low profile. However, a day prior, he commented on WWE's Instagram post about last year's War Games contest. During the bout, the entire Bloodline got caught in between the Beats of Bodhran performed by every member of Team Brawling Brutes.

"...and one for good luck," Sheamus commented.

Sheamus breaks silence amid hiatus

Fans online have expressed their relief after word spread that Sheamus is ready for a comeback, as many were afraid that his in-ring career was over. The Celtic Warrior's return date has not been disclosed yet.

Why was Sheamus disappointed with the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2022?

Having competed in so many bangers for the Stamford-based promotion in the last decade, it's not a surprise Sheamus himself has a few matches of his that he considers worth the efforts. However, the Irish star revealed earlier this year that the War Games match against The Bloodline was not one of them:

During WrestleMania 39 eve, Sheamus shared his thoughts on the 5-on-5 contest while doing a sit-down interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character:

"I don’t have any criticisms about it. I just thought it was… I thought it was all right," Sheamus began. "If I go back through my career, it’s not something I go, 'Oh! That moment there, that WarGames match.' That wouldn’t be up there anywhere near my top five or 10, you know? I’ve had some great matches, Hell in a Cell, I really like the one I had against Randy (Orton). Money in the Bank matches, Cage matches, the one with John (Cena) at Money in the Bank years ago."

He added:

"I just felt at the time, we (Brawling Brutes) were just there as the opponents. The stories hadn’t really heated up to that point, so it was going a different direction, which is just the way it is sometimes with storylines. But as I said, it was cool to go in there and be involved in a match like that," Sheamus said.

The Celtic Warrior also revealed in the interview that WWE had plans to do a Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus match on a premium live event, but ultimately they were dropped.

Do you see potential in a future showdown between Roman Reigns and Sheamus? Sound off in the comments section below!

