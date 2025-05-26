Former WWE and AEW star officially announces he will never wrestle on TV again

A former WWE Superstar has made up his mind about his wrestling future. Cezar Bononi recently explained why he doesn't intend to wrestle on weekly television again.

The Brazilian wrestler, who had brief stints with WWE NXT and AEW Dark, has seamlessly transitioned into a non-wrestling role as a fitness coach. He has been helping many wrestlers get back in shape, with Eddie Kingston being one of them.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Cezar Bononi said he has no plans to wrestle on TV, even though his body feels good for his age.

The 38-year-old star made it clear that he still wants to be connected to pro wrestling in some capacity and wants his son to see him perform.

"I’m going to be honest, I don't plan to get back on TV. My body feels so good right now. Wrestling is really, really bad to the body. So my body feels so good. I still love wrestling. I still want to be part of that. I still want to have my matches. I want my son to actually see me wrestle and enjoy his four. He was really afraid of the noises, so he never watched it, even though I took him to a few shows. But actually, last night we had a show in Boca, that's a place that i'm working the most. We work there every two, three months and I just had a run in and my son watched it and loved it so i'm still having fun."

Bononi added that he is picky with his matches and would continue to work occasionally on the independent.

"I'm working. I'm being very picky with whatever matches i'm having. If it's a client of mine, of course i'll do it. I feel that what I’m doing right now, I’m really giving back to the industry, like everybody wants to, right?” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Former WWE star Cezar Bononi says he saw writing on the wall

Cezar Bononi was shown the door as part of the budget cuts in 2020, ending his nearly four-year run with WWE.

The Brazilian star recalled many people telling him backstage that he would never make it to television programming. He said his impressive outing against Aleister Black changed his fortune in WWE, at least for the time being.

"There was so many people saying to me that I was not gonna make it to TV ever," he said. "Then I had that opportunity [against Aleister Black]. It was a really good opportunity. To be honest, I was going to be fired the next day, but I did such a good job in that match. That saved my job."

With his days as a full-time performer behind him, Cezar Bononi plans to pave the way for other wrestlers by training them.

