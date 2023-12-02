Former WWE Champion agrees with Drew McIntyre's frustrations

A former WWE Champion has shared that he agrees with Drew McIntyre's frustrations today on social media.

Drew McIntyre has captured the WWE Championship twice, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he never got to share a moment with fans. The veteran battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Clash at the Castle but lost the match after Solo Sikoa interfered in his main roster debut.

He came up short once again in the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Earlier this month, in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Another popular superstar has taken to social media to agree with McIntyre, voicing his frustrations with the promotion.

Earlier today, the RAW star reacted to being left out of the promotional poster for Royal Rumble 2024. He asked fans if they understood his frustration now and got an interesting response from an unlikely ally.

Former champion Bobby Lashley also reacted to the message and agreed with McIntyre's complaint. Lashley told McIntyre that he agreed with him and included an angry emoji, as seen in his message below. It should be noted that Bobby Lashley is featured on the poster for Royal Rumble 2024:

"I feel you man! 😡👊🏾," he posted.

Drew McIntyre mocks the locker room following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre poked fun at the WWE RAW locker room's intelligence following this past Monday's show.

The veteran is scheduled to battle Sami Zayn next Monday night on RAW. The Great Liberator confronted McIntyre backstage following his attack on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this past Monday night. Zayn noted that he understands where McIntyre is coming from, but he is responding in the wrong way. McIntyre disregarded Zayn's message and stated that he would be competing in a match against him next week.

Following this week's edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre took to social media to react to a poll that revealed that 74% of fans believed that he was justified in his anger. McIntyre took a shot at his coworkers and claimed that the fans were smarter than most of the superstars in the locker room:

"It appears 74% of our fans are smarter than a lot of the boys in the back," he posted.

McIntyre aligned himself with The Judgment Day heading into Survivor Series, but the heel faction lost to Cody Rhodes' team in the Men's WarGames match last Saturday night. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn next Monday night on WWE RAW.

