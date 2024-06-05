Former WWE Champion appears in new Batista movie; sends four-word message

Ex-WWE star Dave Batista's next feature "The Killing Game" will be released later this year, and the trailer is out now. As noted earlier, fellow professional wrestler Drew McIntyre will make his acting debut in the feature.

Batista retired from in-ring competition in 2019 after wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He has since confirmed that he will not step into the ring again, and that his retirement is not like others who wound up coming out of retirement. However, at one point he expressed an interest in performing at live events that are not televised.

Taking to Instagram after the trailer was uploaded on the internet, Drew McIntyre shared it with a tag line. He is seen in the trailer which you can watch below:

Trending

"Let the games begin... 👀 @lionsgate @davebautista #TheKillersGame," Drew wrote.

McIntyre is due for a major World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest which is headlining the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event on June 15. Meanwhile, his rival CM Punk has shared an update regarding the latter's in-ring return.

Drew McIntyre comments on being a WWE locker room leader

Drew McIntyre joined WWE in 2009 and quickly rose to prominence as the Intercontinental Champion. Suffice it to say that the creative team fumbled along the way and the Scot was ultimately released in 2014. McIntyre's comeback three years later is cited as a calculated and masterful move by fans and contemporaries, as he cemented his place as a main event player.

While speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently, The Scottish Warrior called himself a quiet locker room leader, unlike others who have filled in the position before him:

"I’d say I’m a quieter leader. Like I don’t force my opinion. There’s a few guys I’ll go directly and say, ‘Hey, you need to do this, this, this,’ unless it’s genuinely terrible and hurting our show. I’ll 100% say something, but a lot of time they’ll come to me, and I’m there for anybody that wants my opinion."

He concluded by saying that in the end, it is up to the WWE star to figure out what works and what doesn't for them. McIntyre added that he follows the same system for himself, taking advices from others but discarding what does work for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback