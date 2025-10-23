Former WWE Champion Breaks Character after RAW betrayal: "Damn proud to be part of Seth Rollins' legacy" 

A former WWE champion recently broke character to discuss the legacy of Seth Rollins, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury. Rollins was written out of television by getting betrayed by The Vision two weeks ago on RAW.

After winning the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, Rollins celebrated with The Vision before bragging that he did everything by himself. Later at the end of the show, Bron Breakker speared Rollins before getting hit by a Tsunami by Bronson Reed.

Despite another injury, Rollins' legacy is secured, though Nathan Frazer doesn't look at The Visionary's body work inside the ring. Frazer told the No-Contest Wrestling podcast that the former Shield member will be remembered for the knowledge he passed down to the next generation.

"He really cares about the next generation of wrestlers and leaving his stamp on the industry. His legacy isn’t necessarily only going to be what he does, it’s going to be kinda the knowledge that he passes down on future generations and what that generation does with that information. So, I’m like damn proud to be part of Seth Rollins’ legacy in that sense," Frazer said.

Nathan Frazer is one of Seth Rollins' understudy, and Frazer has even been compared to The Visionary during his career.

Seth Rollins among Triple H's potential successor

In an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike to promote Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes was asked to name the potential successor to Triple H. Rhodes mentioned several candidates, such as himself, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bayley.

"I'd be interested in something like that. But also, it's very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody. Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges but probably would be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it. I would love to throw my name in the hat. I don't know if I'm ready to do it officially yet. ... There are tons of other people Bayley, and Roman will always have a say. Just you've got an older locker room right now," Rhodes said.

With rumors of Triple H starting to get busy with some outside responsibilities, it will be interesting to see if more WWE stars get involved in creative decisions.

