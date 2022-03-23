Former WWE Champion claims he was a better NXT Champion than Dolph Ziggler

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre heaped praise on his former partner and current NXT Champion, Dolph Ziggler. The Scotsman, however, stated that he was a better NXT Champion than the Showoff.

The history between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler dates back to 2018 when Ziggler allied himself with the returning Scottish Psychopath to attack Titus Worldwide. The former world champion recently turned his eyes to NXT 2.0 where he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the top prize.

Talking about Dolph's NXT run on this week's WWE The Bump, McIntyre stated that "it is so cool" to see The Dirty Dawgs enjoying themselves on the third brand.

"It is so cool to see Dolph and Bobby on NXT, having the best time of their life," said McIntyre. "You can see them when they are on-screen. Their big smiles are so genuine, they're having so much fun right now. Dolph is that good in the ring. He talks about how he's gonna steal the show in about every interview he does, but he goes for it, he gives it his absolute all."

Drew also spoke about his time with Ziggler, stating that he learned a lot from the Showoff, before claiming that he's still the better champion between the two.

"I learned so much from him from the time we were together. He brought me back to WWE. I learned about those little things that I didn't necessarily know because you can't know about unless you have worked at that top level where I wasn't able to reach until the past couple of years. I'll always be grateful for my time with Dolph. I'm very happy with what he and Bobby are doing right now, it's very entertaining to watch, but I was still a better NXT Champion," Drew added. [19:20 to 20:06]

Dolph Ziggler will defend the NXT Championship ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38

Dolph Ziggler shocked the world on NXT Roadblock when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and defending champion Bron Breakker in a triple threat match to win the NXT Championship. The Championship was Ziggler's first world championship in nearly nine years.

However, Bron Breakker will have a chance to reclaim his title as he'll face the former Intercontinental Champion in a singles match at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

The two have been at each other's throats in recent weeks. This week's edition of NXT 2.0 saw Bron defeat Dolph Ziggler's partner, Robert Roode, in a singles bout. However, the Showoff had the last laugh as he attacked the Steiner from behind.

The event will take place on the same day as WrestleMania 38 Night 1 and will have all the titles from WWE's third brand on the line.

Edited by Prem Deshpande