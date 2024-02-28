Former WWE Champion 'has been hitting homeruns lately,' according to Disco Inferno

Former WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently praised Drew McIntyre for his current run in WWE.

The current gimmick of Drew McIntyre, portraying an intelligent and calculated heel, has garnered widespread acclaim as some of the best work of his entire career. His recent shock victory over Cody Rhodes marked the second pinfall loss for the latter since his return to WWE. McIntyre also secured a massive win in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last week, allowing him to challenge Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Disco Inferno has hailed the two-time WWE Champion, stating that he has consistently hit home runs lately.

"@DMcIntyre has been hitting homeruns lately. What a great run he's on," Inferno wrote.

Drew McIntyre got legitimately injured at WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre emerged as the last man standing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, earning himself a coveted World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre revealed that he had burst his eardrum at the PLE. Despite the injury, he took shots at CM Punk, asserting that nothing would prevent him from heading to WrestleMania.

A report has since surfaced, confirming that Drew McIntyre's ear injury is legitimate. Fortunately, the injury won't force him to miss any time on the Road to WrestleMania.

"The Scottish Warrior told Byron Saxton in a backstage interview that he burst his eardrum after competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup. PWInsider has since confirmed that the injury is 100% legitimate. It doesn’t look like he will miss any time as he was on last night’s edition of RAW in San Jose," PWInsider Elite reported.

It will be intriguing to see whether The Scottish Warrior can achieve his goal of winning a world title in front of fans at WrestleMania 40.

