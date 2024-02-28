Drew McIntyre legitimately injured a recent WWE event - Reports

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was reportedly legitimately injured at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last weekend.

The 38-year-old started the Men's Chamber Match alongside LA Knight. The Scottish Warrior put on an impressive performance as he eliminated the latter, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton to win the bout. He will now challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe following his win. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed he suffered a ruptured eardrum at the premium live event, only to fire shots at CM Punk, stating he won't be missing The Show of Shows due to injury, unlike the Second City Saint.

According to recent reports from PWInsider Elite, the former WWE Champion legitimately burst his eardrum during the six-man match. However, he won't miss any time due to the injury:

"The Scottish Warrior told Byron Saxton in a backstage interview that he burst his eardrum after competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup. PWInsider has since confirmed that the injury is 100% legitimate. It doesn’t look like he will miss any time as he was on last night’s edition of RAW in San Jose," PWInsider Elite reported. [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre defends his actions during his match against Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in a singles match on the February 19 edition of the red brand after interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. After the match, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, on commentary, accused the former NXT Champion of being a hypocrite by accepting The Bloodline's assistance to score the win.

In a video posted by WWE on X, McIntyre could be seen defending his actions. He also revealed he would attack Solo Sikoa at the right time:

"Watch Monday back, look in my eyes, what do you see? You clearly see I wanted to attack Solo, and when the time is right, I will. But I've grown as a person, a competitor, a leader. I can't be selfish. I have to do what's right for the fans and the future of the world title, even if it causes me physical and mental pain. I knew that a win over Cody sends me to Australia with even more momentum, only the second person to pin him in two years."

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre would love to take the championship away from The Visionary at The Show of Shows. However, it must be noted that Damian Priest has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Judgment Day member might look to do so at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think would walk out of WrestleMania XL as the World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.