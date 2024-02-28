Former WWE Champion mocks Gunther following RAW promo

A WWE SmackDown star has shared a very interesting response to Intercontinental Champion Gunther's question last night on RAW.

The Ring General has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. He successfully defended the title against Jey Uso last week due to Jimmy Uso interfering in the match. Main Event Jey took to social media to show the Imperium leader respect following the match.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Gunther wondered who would step up and challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. He mentioned several names before The Judgment Day interrupted. The heel faction warned the 36-year-old that they were coming after his title.

WWE shared a video from Gunther's promo on Instagram, and SmackDown star Bobby Lashley gave a very interesting response. Lashley responded with two crying laughing emojis, as seen in the image below.

Lashley mocks the Intercontinental Champion.

WWE legend claims Bron Breakker should dethrone Gunther

Wrestling veteran Jimmy Hart recently claimed that former NXT Champion Bron Breakker should be the one to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are currently the NXT Tag Team Champions. The 26-year-old has also officially signed with Nick Aldis and WWE SmackDown on the main roster. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Jimmy Hart praised Bron Breakker and noted that he is a special talent:

"Carmelo Hayes is great," Hart said. "Trick Williams is very good. Bron Breakker is very good (…) He's got a great interview. He's got fire when he comes to the ring. He can talk. He's got a special look. There's something special about him and, of course, look who his daddy is." [2:17 – 2:59]

The legend added that he would like to see a rivalry between the Intercontinental Champion and Breakker on WWE television:

"I'd like to see him, just because it's something different, is to go against Gunther." [5:00 – 5:05]

Chad Gable approached RAW GM Adam Pearce last night on the red brand and explained why he wanted another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member noted that his daughter was in the front row and broke down in tears when he lost to the leader of Imperium on the September 4, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. He said the match meant more than a title to him and wants another shot at The Ring General at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell which superstar gets to challenge for the title in April.

