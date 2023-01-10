Former WWE Champion's injury on RAW seemingly a work

There was confusion about former WWE Champion Seth Rollins being injured. While it is possible that, if so, he could still show up on television tonight on Monday Night RAW in a non-wrestling capacity.

After not being booked for live events over the weekend, some among the fans doubted whether The Visionary was seriously injured.

According to PWInsider, last week's knee spot during his contest against Austin Theory for the United States Championship was all work. The champion picked up what was arguably his biggest win to date. While there were way too many shenanigans in the bout, it made sense as WWE was probably looking to simply protect Seth in defeat.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Seth Rollins’ ‘injury’ & subsequent spots on said knee last week on RAW was all a-part of the story in the match with Theory (PWInsider). Seth Rollins’ ‘injury’ & subsequent spots on said knee last week on RAW was all a-part of the story in the match with Theory (PWInsider). https://t.co/QxPUHb8rJj

Austin Theory retained WWE US Title against Seth Rollins on RAW last week

The 36-year old superstar is one of the top names the company has to offer and is currently embroiled in a feud with Austin Theory. The storyline may continue tonight on RAW after the latter scored what was arguably the biggest win of his career over The Visionary.

Rollins hurt his knee early in the main event of the show last week, during the title contest. Theory threatened to walk out and knocked Seth out with the belt. There was a ref bump and, finally, Austin’s low blow sealed the deal.

Effective for what it was, Austin loses nothing winning in that fashion since he’s a heel and he’ll sell it like he pinned Rollins clean in the middle of the ring. Theory even scored a pinfall victory over Rollins last year at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in a triple threat bout also featuring Bobby Lashley snatching The Visionary's US Title in the process.

Whilst Rollins is the main event caliber superstar who wrestled in some Match-of-the-Year contenders over the last few years, his US Title run, which started in October 2022 when he defeated The All Mighty for the belt, didn't last long.

Thus, there are at least some among the WWE Universe that would like to see The Visionary win back the belt and have a decent run with the title. Whether WWE takes this route remains to be seen. Tune in to RAW tonight and we will find out.

Do you think Austin Theory will walk into WrestleMania 39 as United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

