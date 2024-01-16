Former WWE champion sends clear message to haters ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar just took to social media with a scathing response to the latest criticism from trolls online.

Piper Niven is one of the fan favorites of the WWE women's division, despite her current role as a heel and the tag team partner of Chelsea Green. While many in the WWE Universe root for the 32-year-old, she often receives pointless comments from the trolls that lurk online, as do most wrestlers and other celebrities.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram and TikTok today to post a video that shows her all done up in her hotel room. While strutting her stuff, the former Doudrop wrote over the video with an apparent exchange she's had with one or more of her critics, who she's referring to as a clown.

"[clown emoji]-'BiG GiRLs ArEnT SeXy' Me-[winking face emoji]," she wrote.

Niven captioned the post with another jab at her critics, declaring that she has plenty of admirers.

"Oh well, more for me I guess [relieved face emoji]," she wrote.

Niven and Green saw their first reign together as Women's Tag Team Champions come to an end on the December 18 RAW as they were defeated by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They then lost the rematch to The Twinkle Twins on last week's RAW, but Green has protested the loss in hopes of overturning the result.

Piper Niven reveals inspiration behind WWE ring name

After 10 years working in the UK indies and the international scene, Piper Niven first competed in WWE in 2017 as a part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She used her current ring name then, instead of the "Viper" name she had been using on the indies due to Randy Orton.

Niven then signed with NXT UK in early 2019 and continued using her current name. However, she was called up to RAW in June 2021 as the unnamed protégé of Eva Marie. She defeated Naomi in her RAW debut and was then introduced as "Doudrop" the following week.

Many people hated the "Doudrop" name, which was believed to be a product of Vince McMahon. So when the Scottish grappler returned from a lengthy hiatus at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she was back to using "Piper Niven" full-time.

A fan on X recently asked Niven about the last name, noting that "Piper" is a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

"It’s my Dads (stepdad but he raised me so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint [smiling face with halo emoji]," she replied.

Expand Tweet

In addition to holding the Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion, Niven held the WWE 24/7 Championship twice. She recently gave an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed some interesting backstage news on the title that was active from May 20, 2019 through November 9, 2022.

What do you think of Piper Niven in WWE? Do you think she is ready for a strong singles push with a title? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here