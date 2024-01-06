Former WWE Champion set to wrestle at SmackDown

The WWE SmackDown brand is set to kick off 2024 in a major way with tonight's special New Year's Revolution episode. The superstar hinted would be Drew McIntyre.

It was previously reported that a major return may happen tonight, and a top debut is also rumored. Furthermore, another significant change to the product is being made reportedly.

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram earlier this evening to reveal that she was in Vancouver for tonight's WWE SmackDown. It looks like she will be wrestling, as PWInsider reported that Ivy Nile and Drew McIntyre were also backstage, and booked for dark matches, along with The Eradicator.

The Rogers Arena website is now advertising Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, plus McIntyre vs. another RAW Superstar - Ricochet. It's likely that these red brand bouts will be dark matches, but with Nile replacing the injured Rodriguez instead.

The Nile vs. Ripley dark match will be a rematch from Monday's RAW Day 1 special, which saw the champion retain. The Scottish Psychopath and The Highlight of the Night have wrestled 9 singles matches in their careers, with 6 of those being in WWE, tied at 3-3. Their last singles match came during WWE SmackDown on November 5, 2021, with the former two-time WWE Champion getting the win.

