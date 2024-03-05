Former WWE champion shows off scar 14 days after surgery

A fan-favorite WWE Superstar became the latest addition to the list of injured wrestlers from the company's roster. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi are just a few names who have been plagued with injuries at the worst possible time of year.

Rollins has hinted at an in-ring return sooner rather than later so that he can get ready to compete at WrestleMania XL. The rest of the aforementioned names will miss this year's spectacle in April.

Shotzi found herself replaced during her match against Lyra Valkyria on the February 20 episode of NXT. This was on account of a torn ACL. She has been providing updates on Instagram about her surgery and recovery ever since, which garnered a lot of heartfelt reactions from her contemporaries.

Three days ago, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion called herself "Wolverine" while revealing that her arm was being stitched and that the healing process was going well:

"What scar?" Shotzi wrote on her latest Instagram story.

Shotzi's character was praised a ton by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently, who feels the former should have won the Royal Rumble already. Foley even discussed creative ideas, claiming that the company could do more with her.

Shotzi's dream WWE WrestleMania opponent is the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner

Bayley prevailed over 29 other women to join the relatively fresh list of superstars who have a Royal Rumble win in their resume. She is currently indulging in a storyline featuring her Damage CTRL stablemates. After getting booted out of the faction she created, the Role Model is on a mission to take away IYO SKY's Women's Championship.

While speaking to WWE Deutschland late last year, Shotzi was asked to name her dream WrestleMania opponent:

"There's so many people that I would love to face. I've had a crazy run with Bayley, but I still feel like we haven't had our period. I would love to share that moment with her. Especially, because she's also from my hometown [San Jose] and I would love to bring that Bay Area pride with Bayley. Also, kick her butt."

She may have wanted to face Bayley on The Grandest Stage this year, but a future showdown cannot be ruled out between the two. Based on her positive updates on social media, suffice it to say that Shotzi will be back stronger.

