Former WWE champion suggests major new role for Seth Rollins following retirement

A former WWE star recently claimed that Seth Rollins could succeed in a new role for the company once his days in the ring are behind him. The Visionary defeated Finn Balor in the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month.

Speaking to Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on the Huge Pop! show, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) claimed that Seth Rollins could thrive as a manager in WWE after he retired from in-ring competition. The former United States Champion added that AEW star MJF has the potential to be a great manager down the line as well.

"You couldn't imagine a 65-year-old Stone Cold being a mouthpiece for somebody. It doesn't fit. This probably falls into the category of 'made so much money you couldn't do it,' but somebody like Seth Rollins could do it. He's a guy who could really get somebody over and be a manager later in his career if he wanted to do it. A guy like MJF, later in his career, he'd be magnificent at it if he got to a point where he said, 'I'm ready to transition from being a wrestler to a mouthpiece to get someone else over,'" said MVP. [H/T: Fightful]

MVP exited WWE last year and has reunited with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in All Elite Wrestling. The trio is known as The Hurt Syndicate in the promotion, and Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Former WWE star praises Seth Rollins' victory over Finn Balor on RAW

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently shared his thoughts on last week's Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran praised the match and noted that it was really good. EC3 added that the bout had a lot of great psychology, and he enjoyed watching it.

"I think if you like good wrestling, Rollins and Finn was really good. Because like, they did their cool stuff. What they do. They sold some stuff like the gut versus the knee and the coup de grace. Oh, like, that's great psychology. His leg was hurt and he hits the thing on him, takes him a second to get his stuff together to make the cover. And is that just enough? That's those intricacies I like." [From 53:53 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins snapped after he was eliminated by CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble match and attacked Roman Reigns. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Seth Rollins on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

