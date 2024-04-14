Former WWE Champion teases continuing major angle following WrestleMania XL

WWE hit the reset button this past weekend, and WrestleMania XL is in the rearview mirror. The creative team appears to be planting the seeds for many fresh storylines.

One of the biggest feuds coming out of The Showcase of Immortals this past week is between Drew McIntyre and a man who technically was not part of the event, CM Punk.

While Punk's return timeframe is not clear yet, fans online have speculated that it could happen sooner rather than later as WWE has really took the effort to shift the gears of the rivalry.

One of the most prominent aspect of the feud is McIntyre repeatedly roasting Punk, especially on X. The Scotsman has now informed the WWE Universe that he intends to continue with trolling his contemporaries on social media:

"You think I’m finished roasting people on this stupid app because of Mania?" Drew McIntyre wrote.

Drew's third World Title reign commenced and dramatically culminated in the span of five minutes on The Grandest Stage of Them All last Sunday. McIntyre's longtime rival Jey Uso put him away on the fallout edition of RAW to become the new number-one contender to the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Damian Priest's response to being called a "transitional champion" by the former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre has hinted that he will be gunning for the World Title eventually, but for now has put a target on CM Punk, the man who cost him both the title and a chance at becoming the number-one contender.

He also called Priest a "transitional champion," which basically means that The Judgment Day star will not be in possession of the title for long.

"I could care less what Drew says. Drew's been talking for months. That's all he does is talk. He's forgot how to deliver, and that's why he lost at WrestleMania, that's why he lost on RAW," Damian Priest fired back.

Damian Priest also pointed to Drew McIntyre's first and second run with the WWE Championship, which happened during the pandemic between 2020 to 2021. He has more respect for the old version of the Scotsman than what he is now.

McIntyre revealed later that he is studying The Archer of Infamy because he wants to humiliate the latter. The seeds have already been planted for the two powerhouses to kickstart a feud that has the potential to deliver on all fronts.

