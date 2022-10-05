Former WWE Diva recalls Vince McMahon canceling her romance storyline with a top superstar at the last minute

IMPACT Wrestling legend & former WWE Diva Angelina Love has recalled Vince McMahon canceling her romance storyline with Matt Hardy a few seconds before it started on television.

Love signed a contract with WWE in late 2004. She spent about three years in the Stamford-based company, competing in its developmental territories, Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling. However, she was released from her contract in May 2007 without joining the main roster.

Speaking to Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Love talked about the time she was seconds away from debuting on SmackDown. The former TNA Women's Knockout Champion revealed that WWE planned to involve her in an on-screen romance with Matt Hardy.

The two were supposed to share a kiss on SmackDown after Hardy defeated Psicosis. While everything seemed to be going as planned, she was informed only seconds before her segment that McMahon had scrapped the angle.

"I got the floor guy tapping me on the shoulder and I'm like, 'what?' I'm like, 'my segment is next, what do you want?' and he's like, 'it's cut, it's cut.' And I'm like, 'what are you talking about, it's literally next?' and he goes, 'Vince rewrote the whole show as soon as it started, he cut that segment, you gotta come with me, you gotta come with me,'" she said. (2:20 - 2:37)

Although the former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, promised Love that she would have her segment the following week, the storyline never came to light.

Angelina Love recently claimed that John Laurinaitis once dropped a strong hint that she needed to lose weight. Check out her comments here.

The former WWE Superstar became a legend in IMPACT Wrestling

After her release from the Stamford-based company, Angelina Love returned to IMPACT Wrestling (fka Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), where she briefly worked in 2004. Over the next decade, the 41-year-old became a legend in the promotion, winning the TNA Women's Knockout Championship six times and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship once.

Earlier this year, Love made her debut in National Wrestling Alliance. Meanwhile, she also continues to wrestle on the independent circuit, where she recently defeated Danni Bee at a WCR event.

Angelina Love recently disclosed another scrapped plan for her to join the WWE main roster. Check it out here.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source and Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes