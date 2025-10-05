Former WWE Intercontinental Champion has assumed that he will never wrestle again due to health issues

Injuries have taken years off the careers of many pro wrestlers. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently set the record straight on his in-ring future.Ryback hasn't been able to get back in the ring due to potential career-ending injuries. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and would soon engage in a years-long trademark battle with them.Despite securing trademark rights to his name, he hasn't competed in almost seven years.The 43-year-old previously revealed that he was not medically cleared to return to in-ring action, as he was still recuperating from a serious shoulder injury.Earlier today, Ryback took to his Instagram to provide an update on his recovery, also clarifying that he walked out of WWE on his terms.&quot;I left WWE on my own nearly 10 years ago. I was not fired. I walked out on a multi-million dollar contract because of my health. I was told I needed a 5-disc fusion and right shoulder replacement from injuries dating back to my Nexus days when permanent nerve damage occurred in my ankle. Thanks to @bioxcellerator and Dr. Baumgartel here in Las Vegas, I’ve had 20 stem cell procedures. My back is 100% — the first time 5 discs have been regrown for an athlete at this level. My right shoulder has been a tougher road with fibrosis and no cartilage, but I’m doing amazing, and my strength keeps climbing.&quot;Ryback said he is at peace with his career despite premature retirement.&quot;This is why I haven’t wrestled. My career was cut short, but I got my health and life back. Don’t believe lies — always go to the source. Assume I’ll never wrestle again, but if the big man above says different, I’ll be ready. Either way, I’m at peace knowing I’ve done everything possible.&quot;You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWill Ryback return to WWE?Ryback has had a rocky relationship with WWE over the years.The Big Guy recently said, &quot;Some serious wrongs need to be righted&quot; if he were to come back to his old stomping ground.In addition, he thinks it would take someone like The Rock to mend fences between the two parties.Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Ryback is currently putting his health over everything. He has also ruled out the idea of reverting to his 'Skip Sheffield' character for a potential Nexus reunion.Have fans seen the last of Ryback in a wrestling ring? Only time will tell.